YSRC team meets EC, files complaint against government, TDP 

Published: 16th April 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 09:46 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A YSRC delegation, led by party national general secretary Vijayasai Reddy, met the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi on Monday and lodged a complaint over alleged violation of the model code of conduct by the ruling TDP and the “caretaker government’s” new borrowing plans.  
 Vijayasai Reddy also expressed concern over the safety of EVMs in strong rooms in the State. He pointed out the incident that happened in Krishna University of Machilipatnam constituency where certain authorities entered the strong rooms and “took away” the EVMs. Krishna  district returning officers later explained that they were reserve EVMs, Reddy said.  

The EC was requested to keep the strong rooms under the protection of Central Reserve forces. Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, Reddy said they briefed the EC on the law and order situation in Guntur, Anantapur, Nellore and Chittoor districts, among other places. 

SRC leader mocked TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s claims of winning 130 seats and said those statements are self-contradictory in nature. “On the one hand, he says, 30 per cent EVMs have not functioned and on the other hand, he says 80 per cent polling indicates his victory. He is contradicting himself again and again,” he said. Vijayasai Reddy pointed out that Naidu and family, posing for cameras while coming out of the polling booth, claimed that 80 per cent voters saw for whom they had voted on the VVPATs. Two days later, Naidu said EVMs had malfunctioned. “It is fear of defeat that is making him issue such statements,” he said. 

Speaking on TDP’s expert on EVMs, Hariprasad, Reddy pointed out that the TDP’s ‘expert’ was involved in an EVM theft. He added that no constitutional body or party would entertain a person who was involved in such a crime and had gone to jail, except the TDP, which he described as “Telugu Dongala Party”.
The YSRC leader said J Satyanarayana being chairman of UIDAI holding post of advisor to AP government is a violation of Constitution. 

He said Satyanarayana, along with the son of intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao and relatives of DGP RP Thakur, are misusing official data and this one case is sufficient to send Naidu, Rao and Takur to jail. He claimed to have evidence to prove his charges.  

Party MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, C Ramachandraiah, V Balashouri, Botsa Satyanarayana, Avanthi Srinivas and Butta Renuka were present.

