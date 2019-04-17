Three youths drown in Godavari river

By Express News Service

ELURU: Three youths drowned in Godavari river at Kakaraparru village in Peravali mandal of West Godavari district on Tuesday. According to Peravali police, a group of four youths went for a picnic to the Godavari river at Kakaraparru. While taking a bath in the river, three of them drowned. The other youth managed to reach the river bank safely.

S Naveen Kumar (21) of Kobbarithota in Tadepalligudem, who is studying BTech Computer Science in Chennai, came to his native place for vacation. He along with his three childhood friends -- Mutyala Manikantha (21), who is taking CA coaching, and V Sai Kiran (21) of Tadepalligudem, and M Vamsi of Chebrolu, who is working in a court, went to the river for a picnic on bikes.

While Saikiran stood on the river bank, the other three ventured into the river, which was dried up to locate water in the vicinity to take a bath. Later, the trio returned to the river bank and took Saikiran also along with them. But, they apparently lost their way and moved in another direction where the river is deep. Manikantha, Sai Kiran and Vamsi drowned in the river. Naveen rushed out to get help from locals to save his friends. By that time he reached the place along with locals to rescue his friends, they had drowned. A case was registered.