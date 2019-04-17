368 water tanks in Guntur to be filled

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District Collector Kona Sasidhar directed the officials to take measures for supply of adequate drinking water in villages during the summer season. He held a review meeting on drinking water supply with officials of various departments here on Tuesday. He instructed the officials to fill the 368 tanks in the district by drawing water from the Nagarjuna Sagar Project right canal.

Water should be supplied to problematic villages through tankers. It was proposed to set up 1,600 water kiosks at public places in the district to quench the thirst of people in hot summer, he said.