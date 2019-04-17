Andhra Pradesh CEO recommends repoll in five booths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has sent proposals to the Chief Election Commission (CEC) seeking repoll in five polling stations in three districts of the State.

Based on the recommendation of the collectors of Guntur, Nellore and Prakasam districts, the CEO sent the proposals to the Election Commission, which is likely to announce the date of re-polling at any time.

Elections for all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies across Andhra Pradesh were conducted in a single phase on April 11.

However, based on the reports from the district collectors on the incidents of violence that had taken place on the polling day and on the other circumstances that allegedly prevented voters from exercising their franchise freely, CEO Gopal Krishna Dwivedi sent a recommendation to the Election Commission for holding repoll in five polling stations.

They included two each in Guntur and Nellore districts and another in Prakasam district.