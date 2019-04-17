BJP team meets Governor, seeks action against Andhra CM Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong objection to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s “traitorous remarks against the country” during a poll campaign in Karnataka, a BJP delegation met Governor ESL Narasimhan seeking action against the TDP supremo. The leaders gave a representation, signed by party State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, to the Governor complaining that Naidu, in a bid to criticise the BJP-led Centre, tried to dishonour the country by quoting false data.

In the complaint submitted on Tuesday, the saffron party said, “Although it is common for political leaders to criticise opponents, it is highly perilous to the nation’s honour to belittle it through false and unverified data.”

The BJP’s complaint to the Governor was in connection with Naidu’s allegations in his campaign at Mandya in Karnataka that India was one of the worst countries in several aspects due to the BJP’s rule.

The leaders also informed the Governor about the “threats” issued by Naidu to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi ahead of the elections.

They said Naidu was trying to derive political mileage by making allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI). The party members also apprised the Governor of Naidu’s unwarranted doubts by using the services of V Hari Prasad, who was involved in the theft of a voting machines in the past.