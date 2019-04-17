Home States Andhra Pradesh

Celestial wedding at Vontimitta on Wednesday

The Collector said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and some minister is likely to participate after getting permission of the Election Commission.

Published: 17th April 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

sitaramulu_kalyanam

The Lord in Navaneethakrishna alankaram at Vontimitta on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: District Collector C Hari Kiran on Tuesday inspected the ongoing arrangements for solemnising the spiritual event of Sitaramula Kalyanam at Vontimitta Kodandarama Swamy temple on April 18. The Collector, accompanied by Joint Collector Koteswara Rao and DRO Raghunath, inspected the construction of the ‘kalyanavedika’, VVIP, VIP and media enclosures at the Kodandarama Swamy temple. He also inspected the seating arrangements for the devotees.  

The Collector said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and some minister is likely to participate after getting permission of the Election Commission. Governor E S L Narasmihan is also expected to attend the programme, the Collector said and directed officials concerned to make arrangement for them.

Later, the Collector reviewed the arrangements with heads of various departments. He told them that about two lakh devotees are expected to throng the temple. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sitaramula Kalyanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp