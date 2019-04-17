Celestial wedding at Vontimitta on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KADAPA: District Collector C Hari Kiran on Tuesday inspected the ongoing arrangements for solemnising the spiritual event of Sitaramula Kalyanam at Vontimitta Kodandarama Swamy temple on April 18. The Collector, accompanied by Joint Collector Koteswara Rao and DRO Raghunath, inspected the construction of the ‘kalyanavedika’, VVIP, VIP and media enclosures at the Kodandarama Swamy temple. He also inspected the seating arrangements for the devotees.

The Collector said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and some minister is likely to participate after getting permission of the Election Commission. Governor E S L Narasmihan is also expected to attend the programme, the Collector said and directed officials concerned to make arrangement for them.

Later, the Collector reviewed the arrangements with heads of various departments. He told them that about two lakh devotees are expected to throng the temple.