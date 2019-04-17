Collegium recommends two for elevation to Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Andhra Pradesh High Court registrar general Ch Manavendranath Roy and M Venkata Ramana as judges of the AP High Court under the service quota. The collegium also deferred the proposal for elevation of other five judicial officers -- BS Bhanumathi and A Hari Haranadha Sarma as judges of the AP High Court and P Sree Sudha and C Sumalatha and N Tukaramji as judges of Telangana High Court under the service quota.

The Apex Court collegium comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SA Bobde and Justice NV Ramana passed a resolution in this regard on Monday. It states that the proposal for appointment of four judicial officers as judges of AP HC and three as judges of Telangana HC was made by the then Chief Justice of erstwhile Hyderabad High Court which was common to the states of AP and Telangana on September 27 last year in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.

Views of the chief ministers and the Governor for the two States were also placed in the related file. While the above proposal was under process, two separate high courts AP High Court and Telangana High Court came into existence. The seven names were accordingly being considered for elevation in their respective HCs.The Collegium was of the considered view that Ch Manavendranath Roy and M Venkata Ramana were suitable for being appointed as judges of the AP High Court.

Two judges

After assessing the merit and suitability of the above-named judicial officials for elevation to the High Court, the Collegium was of the considered view that Ch Manavendranath Roy and M Venkata Rama were suitable for being appointed as judges of the AP High Court.