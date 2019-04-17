Home States Andhra Pradesh

Collegium recommends two for elevation to Andhra Pradesh High Court

The Apex Court collegium comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SA Bobde and Justice NV Ramana passed a resolution in this regard on Monday.

Published: 17th April 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court | Express Photo Service

Andhra Pradesh High Court | Express Photo Service

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Andhra Pradesh High Court registrar general Ch Manavendranath Roy and M Venkata Ramana as judges of the AP High Court under the service quota. The collegium also deferred the proposal for elevation of other five judicial officers -- BS Bhanumathi and A Hari Haranadha Sarma as judges of the AP High Court and P Sree Sudha and C Sumalatha and N Tukaramji as judges of Telangana High Court under the service quota.

The Apex Court collegium comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SA Bobde and Justice NV Ramana passed a resolution in this regard on Monday. It states that the proposal for appointment of four judicial officers as judges of AP HC and three as judges of Telangana HC was made by the then Chief Justice of erstwhile Hyderabad High Court which was common to the states of AP and Telangana on September 27 last year in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.

Views of the chief ministers and the Governor for the two States were also placed in the related file. While the above proposal was under process, two separate high courts AP High Court and Telangana High Court came into existence. The seven names were accordingly being considered for elevation in their respective HCs.The Collegium was of the considered view that Ch Manavendranath Roy and M Venkata Ramana were suitable for being appointed as judges of the AP High Court. 

Two judges  
After assessing the merit and suitability of the above-named judicial officials for elevation to the High Court, the Collegium was of the considered view that Ch Manavendranath Roy and M Venkata Rama were suitable for being appointed as judges of the AP High Court. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp