Girl jumps from fourth floor of hostel building

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An engineering student allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a building in KL University at Tadepalli on Tuesday. According to police, Hari Vineesha (20) was studying in the final year of BTech Computer Science and was staying in the hostel on the KLU campus. She went to the fourth floor of the building and suddenly jumped from there.

The students rushed to the spot and found Vineesha lying unconscious. They immediately informed the KLU officials and the police and shifted her to a private hospital at Tadepalli. The doctors stated that the girl’s legs got fractured due to the fall. The police said that they have informed about the incident to her parents. A case was registered.