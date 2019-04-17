Gurukul students set five records,  make it to India Book of Records

By Express News Service

ELURU: Leading by example, students of the Government Residential School for Boys (Gurukula Patasala) at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district have set new records in five different events and entered India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records.

A group of 34 students from class 5, 6, 7 and 8 of the residential school played the Bagpipe band on the occasion of BR Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. The students, playing the Bagpipe band, a traditional music played by armed forces, marched 5 km setting a new record. Another group of 50 students from class 5, 6, 7 and 8 wrote 100 C language programmes in one hour setting a new record.

Not to be left behind, a group of four students gave a presentation on English vocabulary. They explained the meaning and usage of 100 English words in five minutes. Similarly, T Bharat of the same school set a new record by explaining the usage of 100 English words in 4.8 minutes.

A group of 100 students explained the meaning and usage of 5,000 English words in one hour.

School principal B Raja Rao, the man behind the students setting the records, said he was impressed by the enthusiasm of his boys and thought of giving them a platform to prove their talent.

According to the principal, there were 325 students pursuing class 5, 6, 7 and 8 in the school and all of them were provided training in all the five categories - Bagpipe band, C language programming, group presentation of English vocabulary and solo presentation of English vocabulary.