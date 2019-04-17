Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gurukul students set five records,  make it to India Book of Records

A group of 34 students from class 5, 6, 7 and 8 of the residential school played the Bagpipe band on the occasion of BR Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

Published: 17th April 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ELURU: Leading by example, students of the Government Residential School for Boys (Gurukula Patasala) at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district have set new records in five different events and entered India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records. 

A group of 34 students from class 5, 6, 7 and 8 of the residential school played the Bagpipe band on the occasion of BR Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. The students, playing the Bagpipe band, a traditional music played by armed forces, marched 5 km setting a new record. Another group of 50 students from class 5, 6, 7 and 8 wrote 100 C language programmes in one hour setting a new record.  

Not to be left behind, a group of four students gave a presentation on English vocabulary. They explained the meaning and usage of 100 English words in five minutes. Similarly, T Bharat of the same school set a new record by explaining the usage of 100 English words in 4.8 minutes. 

A group of 100 students explained the meaning and usage of 5,000 English words in one hour.  
School principal B Raja Rao, the man behind the students setting the records, said he was impressed by the enthusiasm of his boys and thought of giving them a platform to prove their talent. 

According to the principal, there were 325 students pursuing class 5, 6, 7 and 8 in the school and all of them were provided training in all the five categories - Bagpipe band, C language programming, group presentation of English vocabulary and solo presentation of English vocabulary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp