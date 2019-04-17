Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police begin probe into row over VVPAT slips in Andhra school

It may be recalled that a bunch of VVPAT slips were found in a government school at Atmakur segment in Nellore district on Monday.

Published: 17th April 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Officials have begun a probe into the incident of VVPAT slips found in a government high school in Atmakur segment in Nellore district. Earlier, the district collector Mutyala Raju had appointed joint collector Madhusudhan to conduct an inquiry into the incident. The collector had also sought details from booth-level staff on Monday evening.

The District Collector lodged a complaint with Atmakur police. Atmakur Sub-Divisonal Police Officer M Venkatadri said that they had received a complaint from the district collector. “Based on the complaint of the collector, we have started an investigation into the incident. We are enquiring about the incident by questioning officials at all levels in Atmakuru sub-division. We will soon file a case against the officials responsible for the incident,” said Atmakur DSP M Venkatadri.

It may be recalled that a bunch of VVPAT slips were found in a government school at Atmakur segment in Nellore district on Monday. Students who were playing in the school ground found the slips and informed the teachers. Staff of the government school informed the media and higher officials. Later, revenue officials visited the school and examined the slips.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VVPAT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp