Police begin probe into row over VVPAT slips in Andhra school

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Officials have begun a probe into the incident of VVPAT slips found in a government high school in Atmakur segment in Nellore district. Earlier, the district collector Mutyala Raju had appointed joint collector Madhusudhan to conduct an inquiry into the incident. The collector had also sought details from booth-level staff on Monday evening.

The District Collector lodged a complaint with Atmakur police. Atmakur Sub-Divisonal Police Officer M Venkatadri said that they had received a complaint from the district collector. “Based on the complaint of the collector, we have started an investigation into the incident. We are enquiring about the incident by questioning officials at all levels in Atmakuru sub-division. We will soon file a case against the officials responsible for the incident,” said Atmakur DSP M Venkatadri.

It may be recalled that a bunch of VVPAT slips were found in a government school at Atmakur segment in Nellore district on Monday. Students who were playing in the school ground found the slips and informed the teachers. Staff of the government school informed the media and higher officials. Later, revenue officials visited the school and examined the slips.