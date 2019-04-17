Home States Andhra Pradesh

Retired babus up ante against Chandrababu Naidu, urge Governor to take action

A group of retired bureaucrats has sought action against Andhra CM Naidu for his remarks on the State Chief Secretary and the Chief Electoral Officer.

Published: 17th April 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Naidu-CEC

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu addressing the media along with other MPs outside Nirvachan Sadan after meeting the Chief Election Officer of India in New Delhi on 14 April 2019. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious exception to the statement of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu against Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam and the TDP chief’s attitude towards Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, a group of retired bureaucrats have urged Governor ESL Narasimhan to interfere in the matter and take necessary action to see that attempts to publicly belittle and humiliate senior officials will not recur in the future.

In a representation submitted to Narasimhan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the retired bureaucrats, under the aegis of the Retired IAS officers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, expressed their anguish at the statement of Naidu against the Chief Secretary and his attitude towards the CEO when he visited his office a day before polls in the State.

It may be recalled that Naidu, finding fault with the Election Commission for transferring Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha and replacing him with LV Subramanyam, alleged that the EC had appointed an officer, who was co-accused in a case along with YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Similarly, Naidu also argued with the CEO over transferring officials unilaterally (as per the directions of the EC) without verifying facts. 

Another senior retired bureaucrat, EAS Sarma had recently written to the EC seking action against Naidu for his remarks. “Such a statement by Chandrababu Naidu against a brilliant officer like LV Subramanyam is against public interest as it challenges the legitimate authority of the Election Commission of India. Also, the intimidating manner in which Naidu spoke to the CEO is unbecoming of a public figure of his stature,’’ the retired IAS officers said in their representation.​

In matters related to the conduct of elections, such behaviour and utterances damage the credibility of the highest officials in the bureaucracy and, in the process, harm the image of the head of the government, they said.“Since you are the Constitutional head of the State, we thought it is appropriate to bring these indiscretions amounting to impropriety, to your kind notice and request you to take necessary action,” the former officials said. 

Apart from retired IAS officer IYR Krishna Rao, 1958-batch officer Rangacharya was also part of the delegation.

