Home States Andhra Pradesh

Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao booked by Andhra police

The Speaker, however, said the complaint made by the YSRC against him was false.

Published: 17th April 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

AP Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Guntur police on Tuesday registered a case against Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao and 21 others for the violence that had taken place at polling booth No 160 on the election day on April 11. The cases were registered on a day when Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Governor ESL Narasimhan and complained about ‘deteriorating’ law and order in AP. 

The Speaker, however, said the complaint made by the YSRC against him was false. Six days after the incident, Rajupalem police registered the case against Siva Prasada Rao and 21 others under sections 188, 143, 341, 448, 506 read with 149 IPC and other Acts. The case was registered following a complaint lodged by Sk Imam Vali, a YSRC polling agent of Inumetla where violence broke out.

In the complaint, Vali alleged that Siva Prasada Rao and 21 others intimidated the voters to vote for the TDP. The Speaker, a contestant from the Sattenapalli Assembly constituency, along with his supporter Nara Ramesh and others entered the polling booth and threatened the complainant and four other YSRC agents with dire consequences, the complaint said. 

“Fearing that Kodela Siva Prasada Rao and his followers might resort to rigging as they locked themselves in the polling booth for 45 minutes, we requested the presiding officer to send them out so that the voters could exercise their franchise freely. This led to an altercation between YSRC and TDP activists,” according to complaint. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kodela Siva Prasada Rao Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp