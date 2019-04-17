Sri Lankan President arrives in Tirumala for darshan

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, accompanied by his wife Jayanthi Pushpa Kumari and other family members, were accorded a warm welcome by TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal and Tirumala Joint Executive Officer KS Sreenivasa Raju on his arrival at Sri Padmavathi Rest House, in Tirumala, on Tuesday.

For a day’s visit, he reached Tirupati, on Tuesday morning, and was received at the airport by Collector PS Pradyumna and Sub-Collector Mahesh Kumar and others. Urban SP Anbu Rajan, ACVSO Sivakumar Reddy, VGO Manohar, reception officials Balaji, Lokanandham and others were present.

President Maithripala Sirisena, accompanied by his wife Jayanthi Pushpa Kumari and other family members, went shopping in Tirumala on Tuesday evening as a common pilgrim. He visited every shop at the mini-shopping complex and purchased some decorative materials, photo frames, idols and toys for children. The Lankan President also purchased pooja utensils. He will make an overnight stay at Tirumala and have darshan early in the morning on Wednesday.