Srisailam temple staffer steals hundi money

According to the police, Sriramulu had stolen Rs 11,900 of hundi amount when counting of the donations at Nitya Kalyana Mandapam was being conducted on temple premises.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A contractual employee of Srisailam temple was caught by temple officials while he was stealing hundi amount during counting on Tuesday. The employee was identified as Sriramulu, a resident of the temple town.

According to the police, Sriramulu had stolen Rs 11,900 of hundi amount when counting of the donations at Nitya Kalyana Mandapam was being conducted on temple premises. Sriramulu’s colleagues found him stealing the money and informed the authorities.

The stolen cash was recovered from him, temple Executive Officer A Sriramachandra Murthy said. The officials examined the CCTV footages and found him stealing the amount and turned him over to the police. The Srisailam police took Sriramulu into custody and started investigation. 

