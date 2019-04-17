Home States Andhra Pradesh

Temperatures to rise by 2 to 3 notches across Andhra

Especially in East Godavari districts, heat wave conditions prevailed in the past two days.

Published: 17th April 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha suffers heat wave

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Some of the districts have already witnessing heatwave conditions. On Tuesday, many parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema recorded temperatures above 40 Degrees Celsius. IMD predicts that the maximum temperatures would increase in the next few days. 

In the past few days, people have been looking for relief from sweltering heat. Especially in East Godavari districts, heat wave conditions prevailed in the past two days. “As of now, there are no heatwave conditions, but the maximum temperatures are likely to rise by two to three notches. It would take another one week for the heat wave conditions to prevail in all the districts,” IMD Scientist Naga Ratna said.

On Tuesday, the highest maximum temperature of 42.7 celsius was recorded at Tirupathi, followed by 41 degrees celsius at Anantapur, Kurnool,  Jangamaheswarapuram, Tuni and 40 Degrees at  Nandigama. 

heat wave

