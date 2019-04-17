Home States Andhra Pradesh

Wedding of the Lord at Simhachalam

Thousands of devotees thronged Simhachalam on Tuesday to witness the celestial wedding of Lord Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha  Swamy.

Published: 17th April 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Thousands of devotees thronged Simhachalam on Tuesday to witness the celestial wedding of Lord Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. A colourful procession of Rathotsavam was taken out atop Simhachalam hill ahead of the kalyanotsavam. A large number of devotees pulled the chariot amid chanting of hymns. Temple trustee P Ashok Gajapati Raju, executive officer Ramachandra  Mohan, MLC PVN Madhav and others participated in the chariot procession. 

Later, the kalyanotsvam was peformed at Nrisimha mandapam at the temple. Temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of kalyantosavam. Special counters were set up to distribute mutyala talambralu. Police and rope parties were deployed to beef up security arrangements during the kalyanotsavam fete.

Temple and its surroundings were illuminated on the occasion. Special buses were operated for the convenience of the devotees. The kalyanotsavam celebrations which began on Monday night with dwajarohanam will conclude on April 20 with  Pushpayagam.

