Woman accuses Andhra cop of sexual harassment, protests outside his house

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that a police constable had exploited her after promising to marry her, a 25-year-old woman staged a protest in front of his house at Kilesapuram village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal and lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday. The accused was identified as P Joseph.

According to Ibrahimpatnam police, the victim Bhagya Lakshmi used to work in a private firm and befriended Joseph three years ago. He then sexually exploited her on the promise of marrying her. When she disclosed the matter to the parents of both sides, they agreed to their marriage.

“However, Joseph refused to marry me alleging that I was seeing another man and started malicious campaign against me,” she said.