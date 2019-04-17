Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC MLA’s aides held for attack on TNSF leader Tirumala Naidu

The followers of YSRCP MLA K Sridhar Reddy thought that K Tirumala Naidu had been working and campaigning against Sridhar Reddy during elections in Nellore Rural segment.

NELLORE: The Nellore Sub-division police cracked the case on the attack on TNSF district president K Tirumala Naidu, which created a sensation here, by arresting seven people owing allegiance to YSRC MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy. The accused have been identified as B Vijaya Ramaraju, A Siva Krishna, A Abhishek, Girish, A Venkatesh, Rajasekhar and Penchala Praveen Kumar Reddy.

Disclosing the case details, at City DSP office, here on Tuesday, Additional Superintendent of Police (Admin) P Parameswar Reddy said that the seven followers of YSRC MLA K Sridhar Reddy plotted to murder TNSF district president K Tirumala Naidu. 

“The followers of YSRCP MLA K Sridhar Reddy thought that K Tirumala Naidu had been working and campaigning against Sridhar Reddy during elections in Nellore Rural segment. With this, they plotted to murder Tirumala Naidu,” the ASP said.

He said that on April 14, seven members followed Tirumala Naidu in a vehicle bearing number of AP 26 AL 777 and attacked him with sticks and beat him black and blue apart from pelting stones at him. “With this, Tirumala Naidu received severe injuries and was shifted to a local private hospital,” Parameswar Reddy said. 

The ASP said that Balaji Nagar Police have registered a case under Cr.No.84/19 U/S 341, 324, 307 R/W 149, 120 (b) and started investigation. He also said that they had deployed four teams to nab the accused, who attacked Tirumala Naidu. City DSP NBM Murali Krishna and others were present.

