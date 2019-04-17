Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC workers claim transferred Tadipatri Circle Inspector thrashed them, party demands action

Tadipatri CI Narayana Reddy was transferred by the Election Commission after YSRCP claimed he was working in favour of sitting MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy.

Published: 17th April 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

tadipatri_CI

Transferred Tadipatri Circle Inspector Narayana Reddy. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Three YSRCP activists — S Khadar, Sake Raghu of Ambedkar Nagar, Hussain Basha of Nandala Padu at Tadipatri in Anantapur district — were allegedly thrashed by circle inspector Narayana Reddy on Monday midnight. According to YSRCP leaders, the trio were called to Tadipatri police station for questioning with regard to some old cases. However, once they reached the police station, they were reportedly manhandled by Narayana Reddy, who is currently in ‘vacancy reserve’.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Before the commencement of elections, YSRCP leaders had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Narayana Reddy, who was Tadipatri CI then, stating that he was working in favour of sitting MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy. Subsequently, he was transferred and sent to VR. Taking serious exception to a police officer manhandling his party activists in the police station,  Kethireddy Peddareddy, the YSRCP candidate for Tadipatri Assembly constituency, questioned the silence of police top brass on the issue. “Who gave Narayana Reddy the right to use third degree? What was their crime?” he questioned and demanded to know why a transferred CI was working at Tadipatri police station.

Urging the Election Commission to intervene, he demanded the immediate suspension of CI Narayana Reddy and registration of a criminal case against him.

READ HERE: Two killed in TDP-YSRC clash as violence rocks Tadipatri

The three YSRCP activists, who are currently undergoing treatment at Anantapur Government Hospital, said they were mercilessly thrashed by Narayana Reddy, who asked why they were working against JC Prabhakar Reddy and supporting the YSRCP. The party SC cell district president MV Obulesu went to the hospital to enquire about the health of the trio and demanded immediate action against Narayana Reddy by the police top brass.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narayana Reddy Tadipatri Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Prabhakar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp