YSRC workers claim transferred Tadipatri Circle Inspector thrashed them, party demands action

ANANTAPUR: Three YSRCP activists — S Khadar, Sake Raghu of Ambedkar Nagar, Hussain Basha of Nandala Padu at Tadipatri in Anantapur district — were allegedly thrashed by circle inspector Narayana Reddy on Monday midnight. According to YSRCP leaders, the trio were called to Tadipatri police station for questioning with regard to some old cases. However, once they reached the police station, they were reportedly manhandled by Narayana Reddy, who is currently in ‘vacancy reserve’.

Before the commencement of elections, YSRCP leaders had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Narayana Reddy, who was Tadipatri CI then, stating that he was working in favour of sitting MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy. Subsequently, he was transferred and sent to VR. Taking serious exception to a police officer manhandling his party activists in the police station, Kethireddy Peddareddy, the YSRCP candidate for Tadipatri Assembly constituency, questioned the silence of police top brass on the issue. “Who gave Narayana Reddy the right to use third degree? What was their crime?” he questioned and demanded to know why a transferred CI was working at Tadipatri police station.

Urging the Election Commission to intervene, he demanded the immediate suspension of CI Narayana Reddy and registration of a criminal case against him.

The three YSRCP activists, who are currently undergoing treatment at Anantapur Government Hospital, said they were mercilessly thrashed by Narayana Reddy, who asked why they were working against JC Prabhakar Reddy and supporting the YSRCP. The party SC cell district president MV Obulesu went to the hospital to enquire about the health of the trio and demanded immediate action against Narayana Reddy by the police top brass.