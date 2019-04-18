Gold seized in TN belongs to TTD, says EO

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/VIJAYAWADA: Mystery shrouds what could be the biggest haul of gold a day before elections in Tamil Nadu when a Static Surveillance Team of the Election Commission seized around 1,340 kg gold being taken in two vehicles belonging to the Punjab National Bank (PNB) at Puduchatram village on Chennai-Tiruvallur Highway on Wednesday.

The EC squad immediately informed the Income Tax department for further investigation. Meanwhile, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal confirmed that the gold seized in neighbouring Tamil Nadu belonged to the temple administration.

According to Singhal, the TTD had deposited some gold with the PNB for three years. With the deposit tenure coming to an end, the bank asked the temple authorities whether they wanted to extend it. To this, the TTD asked the PNB to release the gold and deposit the same in its treasury. However, the TTD did not receive any letter from the PNB authorities about its plan to bring back the gold to the temple treasury.

The PNB, equipped with the letter from the TTD, was bringing back the gold from Tamil Nadu when it was seized. It is learnt that PNB officials from Tirupati immediately rushed to the state with relevant documents to get the seized gold released.