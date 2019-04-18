Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra government to celebrate Civil Services Day on April 20

The Government of Andhra Pradesh is celebrating Civil Services Day in association with Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Institute (APHRDI) at Amaravati on April 20.

Published: 18th April 2019

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Government of Andhra Pradesh is celebrating Civil Services Day in association with Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Institute (APHRDI) at Amaravati on April 20. Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam will preside over the programme. Former Director General of Dr. MCR Human Resource Development Institute and Institute of Health Systems (HIS) president Dr. Prasanta Mahapatra will be the chief guest at the event, said APHRDI Director General D Chakrapani. 

He said that Director General of Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management (GIDM) PK Taneja, former Engineer-in-Chief and Advisor R Kondalarao, Prime Minister’s Award winner from Maharashtra Ayush Prasad and National Youth Icon Award winner from Odisha Anil Pradhan are some of the distinguished guests who will be participating in the programme.

He said that ‘Civil Services Day’ is an occasion for the civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitment to public service and excellence in work. 

This date is chosen to commemorate the day when first Home Minister of Independent India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel addressed the probationers of Administrative Services Officers at Metcalf House in Delhi on April 21, 1947. Patel referred to the civil servants as the ‘steel frame of India’, Chakrapani said.

Rededicating themselves to society 
Civil Services Day’ is an occasion for the civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitment to public service and excellence in work

