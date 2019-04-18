Home States Andhra Pradesh

Irregularities found in midday meal scheme

The records were also not maintained properly and there was variation in stocks. It was also found that MEO had not inspected the Anganwadi centres during the academic year 2018-19.

Published: 18th April 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Vigilance and Enforcement regional officer T Sobha Manjari inspects a school at Perecherla in Guntur district on Wednesday | express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The officials of Vigilance and Enforcement department conducted a surprise inspection and found that some schools and Anganwadi centres in the district have not been supplying eggs to students for the past one month. 

The Vigilance and Enforcement department officials led by Regional Officer T Sobha Manjari on Wednesday conducted surprise inspection at MPP Elementary School and SGVR High School at Perecherla in Medikonduru mandal and MPUP School at Kanteru village in Tadikonda mandal. The officials found that the organisers have not been supplying food to students as per the menu prescribed by the government.

The records were also not maintained properly and there was variation in stocks. It was also found that MEO had not inspected the Anganwadi centres during the academic year 2018-19. 

CIs S Anthony Raj and N Satyanarayana, MPDO A Sleeva Reddy, Mining Department Assistant Geologist P Prakash Kumar, DCTO G Nageswara Rao and SI N Srinivasa Rao participated in the inspections.

Poor quality 

The officials found that the organisers have not been supplying food to students as per the menu prescribed by the government. The records were also not maintained properly and there was variation in stocks

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sobha Manjari Midday Meal Midday meal scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp