Irregularities found in midday meal scheme

GUNTUR: The officials of Vigilance and Enforcement department conducted a surprise inspection and found that some schools and Anganwadi centres in the district have not been supplying eggs to students for the past one month.

The Vigilance and Enforcement department officials led by Regional Officer T Sobha Manjari on Wednesday conducted surprise inspection at MPP Elementary School and SGVR High School at Perecherla in Medikonduru mandal and MPUP School at Kanteru village in Tadikonda mandal. The officials found that the organisers have not been supplying food to students as per the menu prescribed by the government.

The records were also not maintained properly and there was variation in stocks. It was also found that MEO had not inspected the Anganwadi centres during the academic year 2018-19.

CIs S Anthony Raj and N Satyanarayana, MPDO A Sleeva Reddy, Mining Department Assistant Geologist P Prakash Kumar, DCTO G Nageswara Rao and SI N Srinivasa Rao participated in the inspections.

