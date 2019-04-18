Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rave party: Four more peddlers arrested

The Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) on Wednesday arrested four more drug peddlers in connection with the rave party at Rushikonda Beach last week.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) on Wednesday arrested four more drug peddlers in connection with the rave party at Rushikonda Beach last week. One gram of cocaine, nine grams of MDMA powder and five LSD blots were also seized from their possession.

Earlier this week, the CTF had nabbed one Manukonda Satyanarayana. After interrogating Satyanarayana, the police nabbed four more suspects, and the age of all those arrested is between 26 and 29 years. 

On a tip-off, the police last week found 5o to 60 youngsters at a rave party held near the beach. One person was detained and small quantity of LSD was found. CTF’s Assistant Commissioner of Police Mahendhra Mathe said among the arrested four, three were from Visakhapatnam and one from Vizianagaram.

The ACP said that efforts to nab the remaining peddlers were underway. Police sources said many youth in the city became addicted to drugs such as LSD and MDMA.

