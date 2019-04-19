AP aims to become organic food production hub, says ILEG Director

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Institute of Leadership Excellence and Governance (ILEG) Director PV Ramana Murthy has said that Andhra Pradesh aims to become organic food production hub of the country by 2023-24.A two-day national workshop on best practices in fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy began at Bapatla in Guntur district on Thursday. AP Human Resource Development Institute in association with Institute of Leadership Excellence and Governance is conducting the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country to achieve 11 per cent growth in agriculture in the past four years. He explained that Anantapur, Chittoor, Kurnool and Kadapa districts are fast emerging as horticulture hub of the State.

The national workshop is aimed at sharing best practices in fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy from different States and evolving strategies for increasing the production, said I Satyanarayana Raju, who presided over the meeting.

Animal Husbandry Training Centre, Vijayawada, Deputy Director Dr. Vijayakumar Sarma, National Dairy Development Board senior manager Romy Jacob, Dr. Subba Rao of Bapatla Agricultural College and others participated in the inaugural session. Representatives from National Dairy Development Board and Amul (Anand Milk Federation Union Limited), researchers, entrepreneurs and others also participated.