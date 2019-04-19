Inspection reveals inadequate meals for students in government school

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Vigilance and Enforcement Regional Officer T Sobha Manjari inspected Municipal Corporation High School at Pattabhipuram on Thursday. She found that the organisers were preparing midday meal for only 125 students out of 396 students at the school in Pattabhipuram.

The official said that over 300 students were eating only eggs as the quality of food is very bad. She expressed displeasure over the officials for not checking the stock registers. She also found fault with the MEOs for not conducting regular inspections.

Later, she also inspected an Anganwadi centre at Jute Mill Centre here and found anomalies in the stock register. She asked the Women and Child Welfare department officials to inspect the Anganwadi centres regularly.

She said that she will soon submit a report to higher officials for further action. Agriculture department officers K Venkata Rao and N Srinivasa Rao, constable P Hari Krishna and others took part in the surprise inspections.

Tobacco products worth Rs 52K seized

In another incident, the Vigilance and Enforcement officials conducted raids and seized `52,000 worth banned tobacco products at Patnam Bazar in Guntur.