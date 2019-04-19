Home States Andhra Pradesh

Inspection reveals inadequate meals for students in government school

Vigilance and Enforcement Regional Officer T Sobha Manjari inspected Municipal Corporation High School at Pattabhipuram on Thursday.

Published: 19th April 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Inspection
By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Vigilance and Enforcement Regional Officer T Sobha Manjari inspected Municipal Corporation High School at Pattabhipuram on Thursday. She found that the organisers were preparing midday meal for only 125 students out of 396 students at the school in Pattabhipuram.

The official said that over 300 students were eating only eggs as the quality of food is very bad. She expressed displeasure over the officials for not checking the stock registers. She also found fault with the MEOs for not conducting regular inspections.

Later, she also inspected an Anganwadi centre at Jute Mill Centre here and found anomalies in the stock register. She asked the Women and Child Welfare department officials to inspect the Anganwadi centres regularly.

She said that she will soon submit a report to higher officials for further action.  Agriculture department officers K Venkata Rao and N Srinivasa Rao, constable P Hari Krishna and others took part in the surprise inspections.

Tobacco products worth Rs 52K seized

In another incident, the Vigilance and Enforcement officials conducted raids and seized `52,000 worth banned tobacco products at Patnam Bazar in Guntur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Government school Pattabhipuram Midday meal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp