Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu presents silk clothes to Lord Rama

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presented silk clothes to Lord Kondandarama Swamy and His Consort at the Vontimitta temple on the occasion of Sitarama Kalyanam on Thursday.

Published: 19th April 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

CM N Chandrababu Naidu offers silk clothes to the presiding deities at Vontimitta temple in Kadapa district on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presented silk clothes to Lord Kondandarama Swamy and His Consort at the Vontimitta temple on the occasion of Sitarama Kalyanam on Thursday.

The Chief Minister and Governor E S L Narasimhan, along with their wives, attended the celestial wedding. The Sitarama Kalyanam was solemnised amidst priests reciting hymns. The entire premises soaked in devotion in the evening on Thursday at the temple. Thousands of devotees attended to witnesssed the Sitarama Kalyanam performed at 9.30 p.m.

The Chief Minister couple and the Governor couple were accorded traditional welcome by the priests and officials when they arrived at the temple in the evening. The Chief Minister couple and the Governor couple had darshan of the deity and offered special prayers in the temple on the occasion.

