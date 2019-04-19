Railway employee turns thief, held

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police on Thursday arrested a railway employee who was involved in five theft cases. The arrested was identified as Pasupuleti Srinu. Two cases were pending against him at Kothapet and 3 cases at Arundelpet. The police recovered 120 gold ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh from him.

According to police, Srinu started committing thefts to fund his vices. His modus operandi was to break into locked houses and decamp with valuables. He also borrowed money from his friends and relatives.

As Srinu did not repay the amount, his friends and relatives filed cases against him.

Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao and CCS ASP S Raghava appreciated CI Sivaiah, CCS ASI M Venkateswara Rao, head constables K Prasad and K Subba Rao and constables N Sagar Babu and P Sambasiva Rao for nabbing the accused.