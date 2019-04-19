Rain damages horticulture crops in Kadapa district

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The untimely rain, which lashed last night at various places in the district, damaged horticulture crops in the district, and at the same time, it brought respite from scorching heat.Rain occurred at various places in the district on the night of Wednesday causing damage to various horticulture crops, including plantain and mango, in Veerballim, Vampalle, Pulivendula, Ryachoti and Lakkireddypalle mandals.

The drumstick and mango plants were uprooted at some fields at Veeraballi, Vangimall and Reddiveedu mandals. The mangoes in tender stage fell down due to heavy gales in these mandal. Plantain plants in Velamarivaripalle got damaged due to heavy gales.

As per the preliminary assessment, the crop loss was estimated at Rs.30 lakh. YSRCP leader Y S Bhaskar Reddy visited the damaged crops and assured the farmers to take the matter to the notice of the government and ensure compensation.

The horticulture officials are assessing the exact loss of crop due to untimely rains and gales, officials said.

Meanwhile, the rain brought a grate respite to the people of the district from the 44 degree Celsius.

Thick clouds descended all over the sky and breezes blown providing relief from the sweltering heat.