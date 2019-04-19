Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rain damages horticulture crops in Kadapa district

The untimely rain, which lashed last night at various places in the district, damaged horticulture crops in the district, and at the same time, it brought respite from scorching heat.

Published: 19th April 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Horticulture, Crops
By Express News Service

KADAPA: The untimely rain, which lashed last night at various places in the district, damaged horticulture crops in the district, and at the same time, it brought respite from scorching heat.Rain occurred at various places in the district on the night of Wednesday causing damage to various horticulture crops, including plantain and mango, in Veerballim, Vampalle, Pulivendula, Ryachoti and Lakkireddypalle mandals.  

The drumstick and mango plants were uprooted at some fields at Veeraballi, Vangimall and Reddiveedu mandals. The mangoes in tender stage fell down due to heavy gales in these mandal. Plantain plants in Velamarivaripalle got damaged due to heavy gales.

As per the preliminary assessment, the crop loss was estimated at Rs.30 lakh. YSRCP leader Y S Bhaskar Reddy visited the damaged crops and assured the farmers to take the matter to the notice of the government and ensure compensation.

The horticulture officials are assessing the exact loss of crop due to untimely rains and gales, officials said.
Meanwhile, the rain brought a grate respite to the people of the district from the 44 degree Celsius.
Thick clouds descended all over the sky and breezes blown providing relief from the sweltering heat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Horticulture YSRCP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp