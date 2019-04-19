Home States Andhra Pradesh

Register cases without bias, Guntur SP to cops

He also directed the police officers to conduct meeting with local leaders to create peaceful atmosphere in the villages where untoward incidents took place on polling day.

Published: 19th April 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Rural SP SV Rajasekhara Babu has directed the police to register cases against those, who created disturbances in the villages on the polling day. Rajasekhara Babu visited Gurazala and asked the police to register cases after collecting evidence and thorough verification of CCTV footage, without showing bias towards any political party.

The SP said that as the activists of two main parties were involved in stone pelting in the headquarters of police division of Gurazala, the police should take stern action by registering cases against attackers. He instructed the police to register cases immediately after the victims filed cases.

He also directed the police officers to conduct meeting with local leaders to create peaceful atmosphere in the villages where untoward incidents took place on polling day. He directed the police to register cases against political leaders if anybody tried to instigate the cadres in the villages, to control law and order situation in the vulnerable areas.

Rajasekhara Babu on Wednesday inspected Kesanupalli polling booth, which would be conducting repolling in the Narasaraopet segment and directed the police to put vigilance on trouble-mongers and file bind-over cases against them. He directed the police to set up check-post to avoid untoward incidents on the repolling day.

The police also intensified inquiry into Inumetla incident and verified CCTV footage. The Sattenapalli police collected information through polling staff and set up a police picket at Inumetla to maintain law and order situation.

Case against 23 activists
The Gurazala police on Wednesday registered a case against 23 activists of TDP and YSRCP, who were involved in stone pelting in Jangameswarapuram on the polling day. The police arrested all the activists as per the directions of Rural SP

