Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sri City ill-equipped to combat fire

Despite the presence of 183 firms, Sri City, which is under the jurisdiction of Sullurpeta in Nellore district, has no fire station.

Published: 19th April 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Fire

Image used for representational purpose only

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: Despite the presence of 183 firms, Sri City, which is under the jurisdiction of Sullurpeta in Nellore district, has no fire station. In case there is a mishap, fire tenders from the fire station in Sullurpeta, 30 minutes away from the Special Economic Zone (SEZ), will have to rush to Sri City.

Even the fire station at Sullurpeta has only one fire tender. Though some firms in the SEZ have their own fire tenders, there are no professional firefighters to handle mishaps. A proposal for setting up a fire station in the SEZ has been pending with the State government for quite some time now.

Sullurpeta, one of the 10 Assembly constituencies in Nellore, is a major industrial hub with the presence of 230 companies located in Sri City, Menakuru and Mambattu SEZs. Around one lakh people, both locals and non-locals, are employed in the SEZs.

Apart from the one in Sullurpeta, there is another fire station in Naidupeta.The Sullurpeta fire station covers Sullurpeta town, Doravarisatram and Tada mandals. It has a sump with a capacity of 50,000 litres of water and a borewell. Naidupeta and Ozili mandals come under the purview of the fire station at Naidupeta. Senior officials of the State Disaster Response and Fire Services had promised to set up a fire station near the industrial city and a fire service academy long ago.

But the promise is yet to be fulfilled. Speaking to TNIE, a senior fire services official said,  “It needs an investment of `2 crore to set up a fire station and an additional `60 lakh for its annual maintenance. Though some major firms have fire tenders, they need professionals.”

There are 13 fire stations and 16 fire tenders in Nellore district. The total workforce includes 13 fire officers, 28 leading firemen, 32 driver/operators and 86 firefighters. The proposal to set up 10 more fire stations in the district have not yet materialised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Special Economic Zone Sri City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp