By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: About 11 straw houses, including a pan shop, were gutted in a fire at Nakkalaveedhi in Palakonda on Friday afternoon. Officials estimated the loss to be around Rs 30 lakh.

The fire accident took place at around 1.30 pm when one of the houses caught fire after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in a house at around 1.30 pm. When the fire occurred, almost all residents were on the outskirts of the town.