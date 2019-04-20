CJI Ranjan Gogoi prays at Tirumala temple

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, accompanied by his wife Rupanjali Gogoi and daughter Rashmi Gogoi, took part in Abhisheka Seva of Lord Venkateswara, on Friday.

Earlier, the top dignitary was given a warm reception by TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal and JEO Tirumala K S Srenivasa Raju on his arrival at Maha Dwaram. Later, he was rendered Vedasirvachanam by Vedic scholars at Ranganayakula Mandapam. He was presented with Theertha Prasadams. Temple DyEO Haridranath, Peishkar Ramesh, reception officials Balaji, Lokanadham, District Court officials and others were present.