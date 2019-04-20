Home States Andhra Pradesh

Election code hits registration of properties in Nellore, Gudur divisions

Revenue from property registrations has decreased in March and early April this year, when compared to 2018.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Revenue from property registrations has decreased in March and early April this year, when compared to 2018. The district collected 97 per cent of revenue during 2018 as against the fixed target. It netted only a revenue of Rs 24.44 crore as against the fixed target of Rs 34.12 crore. There are 19 registration offices in Nellore and Gudur. 

Atmakur, Allur, Buchireddypalem, Kavali, Kovur, Nellore, Stonehousepeta, Udayagiri and also Vinjamur offices come under Nellore division.  Gudur, Naidupeta, Kota, Muthukur, Podalakur, Rapur, Sullurpeta, Venkatagiri and Bujabujanellore come under Gudur division. In fact, during 2005, new Special Economic Zones (SEZs) at Tada, Naidupet and commencement of Krishnapatnam Port activities pushed the trade and consequently prices of lands in the city and revenue divisions shot up abnormally.

“After the Model Code of Conduct came into force, it has become risky to carry cash for property registrations. If we are unable to produce the valid documents for the cash being carried, the squads will seize the cash. So, we have to wait for at least one month for registrations,” said K Samuel, a private employee. Also, cash crunch was raised in the district during elections and majority of people are waiting to do registrations.

“Now, registrations are being done slowly after the polls. There was a decrease in revenue in March and early April when compared to last year. The District Registrations Department will definitely reach its target,” said a senior official from the Registrations Department.

Prices skyrocketed before bifurcation, one ‘ankanam’ of land in the city area (72 sq. feet or 8 square yards) was Rs 5,000 - Rs 10,000 and suddenly it went up to Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh within two to three years. Middle-class people were victimised group, which could not afford to buy a house site in the city limits. 

