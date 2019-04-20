In just a week, four minor girls ‘raped’

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Repeated incidents of sexual violence against minor girls have shocked the East Godavari administration. In just a week, four alleged rape cases have come to the light with the last one reported on April 18. On the night of April 16, a nine-year-old resident of the Balasadan in Kakinada was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old unknown man.

The establishment is home to as many as 20-25 destitute children. The incident was reported on Thursday, following which a state committee member of the women and child welfare commission visited the Balasadan. Reportedly, another minor managed to escape a sexual assault attempt there. On April 12, an eight-year-old girl was assaulted by one Chodipalli Jagannadham, 38.

The crime took place in Dummulapeta under the limits of Port Police Station and came to light only two days later after parents of the victims lodged a police complaint.

According to Sub Inspector Rajasekhar, the victim was playing with the daughter of the accused. He, then, sent his eight-year-old away and took advantage of the situation to allegedly rape the minor.

Another similar case was reported in Jagampeta a few days later in which a nine-year-old was allegedly raped by her own uncle, who was in an inebriated state.

The girl was rushed to the Kakinada government hospital by her relatives as she was bleeding profusely.

D Sukhajeevan Babu, Project Director-Integrated Child Development Services, said attempts to educate people on issues related to women and children have not created much impact on those who were illiterates and alcoholics.