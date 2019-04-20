Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lorry with coconuts disappears

 One lorry laden with dry coconuts worth `18.85 lakh scheduled to reach Jodhpur in Rajasthan by this time has not reached its destination yet.

Published: 20th April 2019 01:59 AM

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : One lorry laden with dry coconuts worth `18.85 lakh scheduled to reach Jodhpur in Rajasthan by this time has not reached its destination yet. The missing lorry was loaded with the dry coconuts at Ambajipeta in East Godavari district and left for Jodhpur on April 8. The three coconut traders, who hired the lorry, have lodged a complaint with the Ambajipeta Police Station.

Konaseema Coconut Traders Association president Reddy Ramakrishna and secretary Medida Srinivasa Rao told media that the lorry was carrying coconuts of three traders  - `5.26 lakh worth coconut bags belonging to Sri Pattabhirama Traders, `5.33 lakh worth coconut material belonging to Ramana Traders and `8.26 lakh worth coconuts of Sri Venkata Padmavathi. They hired a truck of New Shakti Transport in Rajamahendravaram belonging to Mohammed Rehman and agreed to pay `86,050 as rent.

The three traders loaded the material and paid `30,000 as advance and the truck left for Jodhpur on 8th of this month.
According to traders, the lorry should have reached Hansraj Meghraj Ghatani at Jodhpur in Rajasthan by now. They claimed that unfortunately the lorry did not reach the destination. The traders gave a written complaint at Ambajipeta Police Station seeking action against the driver and lorry owner. 

