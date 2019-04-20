Home States Andhra Pradesh

Moderate rainfall in coastal Andhra brings relief from sweltering heat 

 In a major relief to people from the sweltering heat on Friday, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts experienced moderate rains.

Published: 20th April 2019

Representational image of rainfall (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a major relief to people from the sweltering heat on Friday, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts experienced moderate rains. Weathermen also predicted thunderstorm activity and moderate rains across the State in the next two days.

In the past 24 hours, some areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema received moderate rains. The highest 8 cm rain was recorded at Markapur in Prakasam district, 3 cm at Ardhaveedu in Prakasam,  Macherla in Guntur, Yerragondapalem in Prakasam and  Konakanamitla in Prakasam district, the IMD said. In Rayalaseema, the highest rainfall of 5 cm was recorded at Raptadu in Anantapur district.

In the next two days, there will be thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds speeding 40 to 50 kmph and lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of Coastal AP and Rayalaseema. As per IMD officials, during the pre-monsoon season, there will be thunderstorm activity at many places due to high temperatures and sufficient moisture formed.

“This is a common phenomenon. While the daytime temperatures are high, land gets heated. Places, where there is moisture, will support the formation of cumulonimbus clouds. At the same time, cyclonic circulations and upper air trough will be favourable for thunderstorms,”  IMD’s Raja Rao said.  At present, change in weather conditions is due to the cyclonic circulation formed over Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha and Telangana.

Vizianagaram Rainfall

