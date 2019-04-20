Chandrababu Naidu says TDP victory in elections certain

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/KADAPA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday exuded confidence over the party’s victory in the elections and advised the cadre not to pay any attention to the rumours circulating with regard to poll results. Taking stock of the situation in Kurnool district after the elections at a review meeting with TDP leaders at Rock Garden Haritha Vanam in Orvakallu on his way to Raichur in Karnataka to participate in the election campaign there, he asserted that the TDP will win 120-140 Assembly seats.

He enquired about the voting process and attacks on the leaders and party workers on the day of polling and post-election. He also asked about security for strongrooms where EVMs were stored. When some leaders pointed out at punters favouring TDP win and large scale betting on the poll verdict, the TDP supremo advised them to ignore such things. “We have to rely on our own sources. With our own strength along with people’s support, the TDP victory is certain in elections,” he said.

Stating that due to the election code, he might not be able to take up things directly, Naidu asked the TDP leaders to know the problems being faced by the people and resolve them. In view of the prevailing heat wave conditions in the State, there is drinking water problem at several places. Hence, TDP activists should take measures to address the issue, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishna Murthy, Kurnool Lok Sabha TDP candidate Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy and others were present. TDP leaders KE Shyam Babu, KE Pratap, Bhuma Akhila Priya and B Rajasekhar could not attend the meeting for various reasons.

Earlier in the day, Naidu held a similar meeting in Kadapa with district TDP leaders. He enquired about the voting pattern in the elections, poll-related violence, failure of EVMs and other related issues. TDP leaders informed Naidu that victory in six Assembly seats in the district is assured, while it will be a tough fight in three segments and a possible defeat in Pulivendula. It will be a keen contest for Kadapa and Rajampet Lok Sabha constituencies, they said.

According to TDP sources, Naidu observed that the lack of proper coordination among TDP leaders in the district could be a reason for not much favourable odds for the party in Kadapa. However, he was quick to appreciate the TDP leaders for improving the party’s odds compared to previous elections. All the contestants were asked to attend the TDP review meeting in Amaravati on April 22. TDP leaders were instructed not to leave the counting centres on the day of the results till the official announcement was made. Except TDP nominees DA Sathya Prabha and O Rajasekhar, all other contestants attended the meeting.