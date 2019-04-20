Piety marks Vontimitta Rathotsavam

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Rathotsavam was organised on the seventh day of Brahmotsavams at the Kodandarama Swamy temple. The deities Kodandarama Swamy and his Consort Sita Devi was taken in procession on the chariot through the streets of the village, accompanied by bhajans of devotees and priests reciting mantras.

The entire area resonated with the slogans of Jai Sri Ram and Jai Ram, raised by large number of devotees. The chariot was decorated with flowers and vegetables. Devotees were seen competing with each other to pull the chariot. Several cultural and spiritual programmes were organised on the temple premises.

Temple Deputy EO Natesh Babu, AEO Rama Raju and other officials were present.