Home States Andhra Pradesh

Piety marks Vontimitta Rathotsavam

 The Rathotsavam was organised on the seventh day of Brahmotsavams at the Kodandarama Swamy temple.

Published: 20th April 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KADAPA:  The Rathotsavam was organised on the seventh day of Brahmotsavams at the Kodandarama Swamy temple. The deities Kodandarama Swamy and his Consort Sita Devi was taken in procession on the chariot through the streets of the village, accompanied by bhajans of devotees and priests reciting mantras. 

The entire area resonated with the slogans of Jai Sri Ram and Jai Ram, raised by large number of devotees. The chariot was decorated with flowers and vegetables. Devotees were seen competing with each other to pull the chariot.  Several cultural and spiritual programmes were organised on the temple premises.

Temple Deputy EO Natesh Babu,  AEO Rama Raju and other officials were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vontimitta Rathotsavam  Kodandarama Swamy Sita Devi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp