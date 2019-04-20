Plugging of canal breach

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Works by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Engineering officials are progressing on a war-footing to plug the breach caused to Yeleru canal at 99.80 km near Makavarapalem Rachapalli on Wednesday night. With water levels in the reservoirs dropping, most of the needs of industries and city are being presently met from Yeleru reservoir.

The officials regulated the water flow in the canal to undertake repair works. According to GVMC officials, restoration works were going on in full swing.