PNB did not go by rules to carry TTD’s gold: BJP

BJP State leader and former member of TTD Trust Board, Bhanu Prakash Reddy, has found fault with the Punjab National Bank, for breaching security at various levels, in transporting gold

Published: 20th April 2019 08:01 AM

TIRUPATI: BJP State leader and former member of TTD Trust Board, Bhanu Prakash Reddy, has found fault with the Punjab National Bank, for breaching security at various levels, in transporting gold belonging to the Lord. The bank authorities named TTD when the Static Surveillance Team of Election Commission seized around 1,381 kg of gold at Puduchatram village, near Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, and complained to the Secretary, Dept of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, New Delhi, on Friday.

“Due to the bank officials’ error, the name of TTD has been tarnished across the nation, giving rise to several speculations over gold worth Rs 400 crore,” Bhanu Prakash Reddy said.He said that it created sensation in the media which hurt the sentiments of the crores of Hindu devotees of Lord Venkateswara. “Now, the PNB authorities have rushed with relevant documents stating that the gold belongs to the TTD.

Further, the bank stated that the deposit term ended and hence the gold was returned to TTD,” he said and added the BJP leader said that the TTD did not receive any letter from the PNB officials about bringing back gold to its treasury. “It indicates that the authorities did not follow proper procedure in the process of returning such huge deposit of gold of Lord Venkateswara.

