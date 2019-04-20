Home States Andhra Pradesh

RMP done to death over illicit relationship

An RMP was murdered at Rayalacheruvu village in Yadiki mandal on Friday.

Published: 20th April 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: An RMP was murdered at Rayalacheruvu village in Yadiki mandal on Friday. 
Police said that the deceased Narasimha Rao had shifted his clinic from Peddavaduguru to Rayalacheruvu two months ago and had allegedly befriended a woman there. On Thursday night, while the doctor was on way home, an unidentified person stabbed him with a hunting sickle.

The doctor succumbed to the injuries on way to hospital in Bengaluru. The wife of the deceased lodged a complaint stating that the attack was carried out by one Virupakashaiah, husband of the woman with whom the doctor had an illicit relationship. ASI Raghava Reddy recorded the statement of the deceased.

