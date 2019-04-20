Temple hundi nets Rs 62.62 L

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Vari Devasthanam earned a record revenue of `62.62 lakh in 20 days, temple executive officer MV Suresh Babu has informed. The temple officials counted the money on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the EO said that out of `62.62 lakh, devotees donated currency notes worth `58,32,888 and coins worth `4,29,6760.

The devotees also donated 23 grams of gold, 350 grams of silver, 181 US dollars, 325 UAE Dirhams, 2,000 Uganda shillings, 600 Oman baisa, 11 Malaysian Ringgits and 215 Australian dollars. Temple Assistant Commissioner Jagannadha Rao, Trust Board member S Sattiraju, AEOs Prasadam and BVS Satyavati Devi participated in hundi counting.