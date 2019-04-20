Home States Andhra Pradesh

Water crisis-hit tribal welfare hostel girl goes to bathe in canal, drowns

 A class IX student of a tribal welfare girls hostel drowned in Chaparai canal in Dumbriguda mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Friday when she went for bathing.

Published: 20th April 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Image for representational purpose only

By Sri Lakshmi Muttevi
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  A class IX student of a tribal welfare girls hostel drowned in Chaparai canal in Dumbriguda mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Friday when she went for bathing. The students are forced to trek to the canal everyday for bathing and washing clothes as their hostel lacks proper water supply, reports reaching here said.

As usual, the victim, E Rani, 14, a native of Guntaseema, along with other inmates of the hostel, went to the canal on Friday and met with watery grave.Rani and two other students went deep into the canal and was caught in the swampy water, her friends, who were witness to the incident, told the police. As the news spread, tribal and child rights organisation activists reached the place and staged a protest alleging  failure of government to provide basic facilities in government hostels.

Responding to the protests, chairperson of Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights G Hymavathi rushed expert swimmers to trace the missing girl.  By 6.30 in the evening, the body of the girl was traced.

Araku Circle Inspector Koteswara Rao conducted a preliminary investigation into the incident. It is learnt that the main reason for the students taking the risky step of bathing in the dangerous canal is lack of water supply in the washrooms in the hostel. Hymavathi ordered the district administration and Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) to  investigate the incident. She said that there were complaints earlier also on various issues in the hostel.

‘Complaints galore’
AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson G Hymavathi said there are regular complaints about lack of facilities in tribal welfare hostels. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Girl Drowns

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp