TDP back in fray for ZP, mandal polls from Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A Lot has changed since the last zilla parishad and mandal elections, and yet, so many things still remain the same. For instance, since the last time the State went to polls, the structure of districts has seen a major change. Meanwhile, the mandals and zilla parishads continue to remain as powerless, as they were the last time around. Meanwhile, the TDP which was a strong contestant with a good rural base, faced a massive drub in the Assembly polls and did not even contest the Parliamentary elections this time. But with its rural voter base intact, what remains the same is it will contest in the ZP and MPP polls once again. Former minister Revuri Prakash Reddy recently held a meeting of party leaders and asked them to gear up for the polls. He reportedly told them that since the party still has a considerable support in rural areas, they could win a few seats.