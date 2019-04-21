Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP back in fray for ZP, mandal polls from Warangal

He reportedly told them that since the party still has a considerable support in rural areas, they could win a few seats.

Published: 21st April 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A Lot has changed since the last zilla parishad and mandal elections, and yet, so many things still remain the same. For instance, since the last time the State went to polls, the structure of districts has seen a major change. Meanwhile, the mandals and zilla parishads continue to remain as powerless, as they were the last time around. Meanwhile, the TDP which was a strong contestant with a good rural base, faced a massive drub in the Assembly polls and did not even contest the Parliamentary elections this time. But with its rural voter base intact, what remains the same is it will contest in the ZP and MPP polls once again. Former minister Revuri Prakash Reddy recently held a meeting of party leaders and asked them to gear up for the polls. He reportedly told them that since the party still has a considerable support in rural areas, they could win a few seats.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp