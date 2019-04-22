Home States Andhra Pradesh

2 TN youths held for attacking TTE

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:   Two  youths from Tamil Nadu, suspected to be members of a blade gang, were caught by the alert Government Railway Police (GRP) after one of them attacked a Ticket Travel Examiner (TTE) S Umamaheswar Rao with a blade at Renigunta Railway Station on Sunday morning.

The GRP personnel have shifted them to the Railway Police Station. The blade attack happened during broad daylight, when the TTE was checking tickets at the foot over bridge (FoB) in the station. On hearing the commotion, the on duty GRP personnel immediately surrounded the two youths and caught them with the help of passengers.

According to police, on two earlier occasions, the blade gang had attacked co-passengers when the train was on the way to Tamil Nadu and had halted at the station. In the first incident, a complaint was filed and in the second incident, no complaint was filed, but it was entered in the crime diary. Renigunta police said that a case has been registered and investigation is on.

