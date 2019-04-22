Applications invited for PG course in health admin

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Dr BR Ambedkar University at Srikakulam has invited applications for admission into Master of Health Administration and PG diploma in medical records and health information. Those who have passed MBBS, BDS, BSc, BPharmacy, BSc (nursing), BAMS, BHMS, BSc, Bcom and equivalent degree are eligible to apply, as per G Tulasi Rao, director of admissions of Dr BR Ambedkar University, in a press statement released here.

The classes and practicals will be conducted at Bollineni Medskills, GEMS and hospital at campus at Ragolu in Srikakulam districts. Those interested, who are in the age group of 20 to 35 years, should submit applications in the prescribed format along with a DD for `250 drawn from any nationalised bank in favour of ‘Director of Admissions, Dr BR Ambedkar University, Srikakulam’.

Applications and prospectus can be downloaded from university website www.brau.edu.in. Candidates should submit their applications to the office of the Director of Admissions, BR Ambedkar University, Etcherla, Srikakulam - 532410, before June 21. For further details contact 7680945357.