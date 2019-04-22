Home States Andhra Pradesh

Applications invited for PG course in health admin

 Dr BR Ambedkar University at Srikakulam has invited applications for admission into Master of Health Administration and PG diploma in medical records and health information.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Dr BR Ambedkar University at Srikakulam has invited applications for admission into Master of Health Administration and PG diploma in medical records and health information. Those who have passed  MBBS, BDS, BSc, BPharmacy, BSc (nursing), BAMS, BHMS, BSc, Bcom and equivalent degree are eligible  to apply, as per G Tulasi Rao, director of admissions of Dr BR Ambedkar University, in a press statement released  here.

The classes and practicals will be conducted at Bollineni Medskills, GEMS and hospital at campus at  Ragolu in Srikakulam districts. Those interested, who are in the age group of 20 to 35 years, should submit applications in the prescribed format  along with  a DD for `250 drawn from any nationalised bank in favour of ‘Director of Admissions, Dr BR Ambedkar University, Srikakulam’.

Applications and prospectus can be downloaded from university website www.brau.edu.in. Candidates  should submit their applications to the office of the Director of Admissions, BR Ambedkar University,  Etcherla, Srikakulam - 532410, before June 21. For further details contact 7680945357.

