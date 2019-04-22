CLP merger with TRS imminent as 3 more MLAs ready to defect

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a matter of few days, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will merge with TRS Legislature Party. According to Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao, who joined the TRS recently, his three more erstwhile colleagues would soon be joining the TRS.

“They will soon be joining the TRS. It is just a matter of time. Once they join, the process of merger would be initiated,” Kantha Rao said. When he spoke to the media he was with two other MLAs -- Chirumarthi Lingaiah and B Haripriya Naik, who joined the TRS recently. The TRS has managed to land 10 Congress MLAs so far and it is in need of three more so that the Congress Legislature Party could be merged with the TRS.

The three MLAs whom the TRS is trying to cajole are T Jayaprakash Reddy (Sangareddy), Podem Veeraiah (Bhadrachalam) and Gandra Vekataramana Reddy (Bhupalpally). They are expected to join the TRS on April 24 and once they join, the strength of the TRS will go up to 104 in the House of 119 seats.

If the number of the Congress MLAs who join the TRS is 13 or more, then it means two thirds of the legislators will be with the ruling party as the Congress has 19 MLAs. This way, the MLAs could side step the Anti-Defection Law.