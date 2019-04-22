Cops seize 57 gold biscuits

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Police seized 57 gold biscuits worth `1.86 crore from two persons at Yerraguntla on Sunday. The accused were identified as Bommishetti Nagamani and Pachipulusu Nageswara Rao. Police said that the gold biscuits were seized during vehicle check conducted by a team led by Yerraguntla CI BV Ramana.

The accused were on their way to Proddatur while the police intercepted their vehicles and seized 57 gold biscuits from them as the duo failed to show receipts. The seized gold biscuits weighing around 5.7 kg were handed over to the I-T department.