KR Stadium renovation delayed

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Renovation of Kodi Ramamurthy (KR) Stadium, scheduled to be completed by March last year, is still at the foundation level. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the stadium here in 2016 at an estimated `15 crore.

YSRC had used the incomplete stadium plank in its campaign to attract youth voters. District Sports Development Officer and chief coach B Sreenivas Kumar said first slab will be laid by this month end and the stadium will be completed in three months. “Technical reasons caused the delay in beginning work,” he added.