Pesticide mixed in tank, watchman averts tragedy

By Express News Service

ELURU: A major tragedy was averted at Kumaradevam village in Kovvur mandal on Sunday with the timely action of a watchman of a water tank. Some unidentified miscreants mixed pesticide in the sump.

The village with a population of 6,000 has a water scheme. Generally, the tank meant for the supply of water to households in the village through taps is filled at night time.

Water is released from the tank at 6 am everyday. Dasari Polaiah, a watchman at the tank, noticed pesticide smell at the time of releasing water. Immediately, he stopped the release of water from the tank and informed the matter to the panchayat authorities and police. A pesticide tin abandoned by the miscreants, was found at the tank. The sump and the tank were thoroughly cleaned after draining out the contaminated water.

The tank was filled with fresh water, which was supplied to villagers. The panchayat authorities heaved a sigh of relief as a major tragedy was averted due to the timely action of the watchman of the water tank. Based on a complaint by the panchayat authorities, the police registered a case.

10 fall ill due to ammonia leak in sea food unit

Kakinada: Ten workers fell ill due to leak of ammonia gas at Nekkanti Sea Foods at Peddapuram on Sunday. They were admitted to a private hospital. The workers supported by CITU alleged that the sea food units in East Godavari district failed to ensure safety of workers by installing necessary equipment. There were several instances of ammonia gas leak in the sea food unit. The workers threatened to launch an agitation if the factories authorities failed to ensure that all the sea food units, including Nekkanti Sea Foods, install necessary safety equipment to avoid any such mishaps in future.